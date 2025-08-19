Chiefs odds-on to finally make it three on the spin again

Amakhosi look to continue their perfect start to the season against Richards Bay.

The last time Kaizer Chiefs won three Betway Premiership matches in a row was at the end of 2023.

Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi beat Moroka Swallows, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, with all the games ending 1-0 to Chiefs.

On Tuesday night at FNB Stadium, Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs have a chance to repeat the trick, ironically against the very same Richards Bay.

In an added dose of the strange, Chiefs beat Polokwane City in their last match, though it was Stellenbosch FC that Nabi’s Amakhosi took down in their season opener.

Still, the omens looks good for Chiefs to get off to a better start than they did last season, when they also won their opening two games of the campaign. Nabi’s side fell slightly to pieces after that, ending up finishing ninth in the table and missing out on the MTN8 for the second season in a row.

Nabi will not be on the touchline for Chiefs on Tuesday for the third game in a row. He had to return to his native Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.

Chiefs, probably entirely coincidentally, have won all four games up to now when Nabi has not been on the touchline. Last season, with Nabi suspended for two matches, they took down Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the league and beat Free Agents 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup.

With Nabi out of the country, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Chiefs’ assistant coaches are clearly doing a good job of keeping the players motivated.

Chiefs also look to have more squad depth than last season, which will get even better when they can finally sort out the paperwork for some of their new signings to play.

Richards Bay have lost all three of their games so far this season. The Natal Rich Boyz were thumped by Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals, and have lost in the league to Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants.

So it can be no surprise that Chiefs are clear favourites to win on Tuesday. The latest Betway odds have Amakhosi at 1.76 to win with Richards Bay at 5.60 and a draw at 3.10.

The goals have not exactly been flowing for Chiefs – They have scored just three goals in two matches and just one from open play. So it should be a tight match but expect Chiefs to edge it.

Please note that these Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.