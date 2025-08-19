Chiefs’ Cross takes his criticism on the chin

'It is normal to receive constructive criticism, it helps me as a player,' he said.

Kaizer Chiefs left back Bradley Cross says he welcomes the competition at left back provided by two new signings at Amakhosi.

Chiefs have brought in former Orlando Pirates left back Paseka Mako as well as Nkanyiso Shinga, though the latter is still waiting for his clearance to play.

Chiefs’ Cross – ‘Having competition is good’

Mako did come on for an injured Cross for the last 15 minutes of last Tuesday’s 1-0 Betway Premiership win at home to Polokwane City.

The 24 year-old former Golden Arrows defender, however, says he is fully fit and ready to play against Richards Bay on Tuesday evening at FNB Stadium.

“For me, having competition is good,” said Cross.

“You improve and you don’t get complacent. So having guys in the same position helps me and … is good for squad depth.

“I can take good things from them (Mako and Shinga) that they might have and I don’t. And I might have things that they don’t have.”

Cross joined Chiefs at the start of last season, and it hasn’t all been plain-sailing. He was in and out of the Chiefs side last season. And the former Schalke Under-19 and Newcastle United Under-21 player came in for plenty of criticism, as Chiefs finished 9th in the Premiership and missed out on a place in this season’s MTN8.

‘Makes you stronger’

“It is normal to receive constructive criticism, it helps me as a player,” he said.

“It was a very difficult time (not playing) but you have to go through those times, it makes you stronger as a person. I kept my head down and worked hard.”

Chiefs have won their first two league games this season, as they did in the last campaign, before it all went badly wrong. Cross and his teammates will hope to have learned their lessons in the new season.

“There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance,” added Cross.

“Last season I think we got a bit excited after we started off (with two wins). But we have learned and we must take every game step-by-step, one-at-a-time.”