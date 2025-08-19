Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Chiefs’ Cross takes his criticism on the chin

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

19 August 2025

08:36 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'It is normal to receive constructive criticism, it helps me as a player,' he said. 

Bradley Cross - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ left back Bradley Cross has started their first two games of the season. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs left back Bradley Cross says he welcomes the competition at left back provided by two new signings at Amakhosi. 

ALSO READ: Why Velebayi is not training with Chiefs

Chiefs have brought in former Orlando Pirates left back Paseka Mako as well as Nkanyiso Shinga, though the latter is still waiting for his clearance to play. 

Chiefs’ Cross – ‘Having competition is good’

Mako did come on for an injured Cross for the last 15 minutes of last Tuesday’s 1-0 Betway Premiership win at home to Polokwane City. 

The 24 year-old former Golden Arrows defender, however, says he is fully fit and ready to play against Richards Bay on Tuesday evening at FNB Stadium. 

“For me, having competition is good,” said Cross. 

“You improve and you don’t get complacent. So having guys in the same position helps me and … is good for squad depth. 

“I can take good things from them (Mako and Shinga) that they might have and I don’t. And I might have things that they don’t have.” 

Cross joined Chiefs at the start of last season, and it hasn’t all been plain-sailing. He was in and out of the Chiefs side last season. And the former Schalke Under-19 and Newcastle United Under-21 player came in for plenty of criticism, as Chiefs finished 9th in the Premiership and missed out on a place in this season’s MTN8. 

‘Makes you stronger’

“It is normal to receive constructive criticism, it helps me as a player,” he said. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“It was a very difficult time (not playing) but you have to go through those times, it makes you stronger as a person. I kept my head down and worked hard.” 

Chiefs have won their first two league games this season, as they did in the last campaign, before it all went badly wrong. Cross and his teammates will hope to have learned their lessons in the new season. 

ALSO READ: Ex-Sundowns star on Chiefs’ radar

“There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance,” added Cross. 

“Last season I think we got a bit excited after we started off (with two wins). But we have learned and we must take every game step-by-step, one-at-a-time.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Richards Bay

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Betway PSL Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40
News AfriForum questions why no costs disclosed for new Gauteng licence plate system
News Ramathuba responds to allegations of millions in payments and nepotism at Limpopo municipality
Courts Eldorado Park parents abandon bail bid in child abuse case
Sport How much money Dricus du Plessis won ‘by laying on the ground for 25 minutes’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp