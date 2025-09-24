Chiefs out to get back on track against Gallants

A draw, however, may be the best bet for this one.

Kaizer Chiefs will look to bounce back to winning ways on Wednesday evening when they host Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi’s fine start to the season has slightly hit the skids in the last week or so. First, Chiefs were beaten 3-1 at FNB Stadium by Sekhukhune United, their first Premiership defeat of the campaign.

A couple of days later, it emerged that head coach Nasreddine Nabi had left the club, with assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef taking over for now.

Chiefs then slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Angolan side Kabuscorp in a Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round, first leg clash in Luanda on Saturday.

Amakhosi will look to turn that around this weekend in the second leg at FNB Stadium. But first they will seek a morale-boosting victory over Gallants.

Chiefs could do with rediscovering the defensive solidity that served them so well in their first five league games of the campaign, when they did not concede a single goal. Sekhukhune rather tore that record to shreds, while Chiefs’ defending for Kabuscorp’s goal on Saturday also left a lot to be desired.

Gallants’ 28-year-young new French head coach Alecandre Laffite got off to a fine start, his side winning their first two Premiership matches of the campaign against Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates.

They have failed to win in their last five league games with consecutive defeats followed by three draws. As against Pirates, however, Gallants showed that they can match up to the best with a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on September 17.

Gallants did win this corresponding fixture in April, albeit under a different head coach – Abeslam Ouaddou, who is now with Pirates.

Glody Lilepo’s brilliant goal in the 10th minute gave Chiefs the lead and ultimately won Goal of the Month for April. It was Gallants who took the three points, however, replying through Matome Mathiane and Daniel Msendami.

According to the latest Betway odds, Chiefs are favourites to win on Wednesday at 1.90, with Gallants at 4.30. A draw is at 3.25, and may just be the best bet for this one.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.