Pirates’ Ouaddou delighted with scrappy win

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdelsam Ouaddou was happy to win ugly after his side edged out Siwelele FC 1-0 at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“You cannot say we played great football, but sometimes … you take the three points,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after Oswin Appollis’ excellent 80th minute goal had won the game for the Buccaneers.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘It was not easy’

“It was not easy, three days later (after Pirates’ Champions League win over Lioli at the same venue) and you have to compliment the boys.”

Ouaddou also praised the home side, who defended resolutely and had a handful of chances themselves.

“This team studied us well, they played a very compact block with a lot of aggressivity, they didn’t allow us to play. But we made changes again, and in the second half cane the shot from Appollis.

‘We will analyse’

“We will analyse what we must improve, but most important is that we took the three points.”

With this win, Pirates moved up to fourth in the table with 12 points from six matches.