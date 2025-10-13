Confederate is the early favourite for Betway Summer Cup

There are 42 entries for Joburg’s biggest race.

Confederate has been installed as the ante-post favourite for the R6-million Betway Summer Cup to be run over 2000m at Turffontein on 29 November.

The race sponsor chalked up the four-year-old at 8.00 – fairly long odds even at this early stage of preparations for Joburg’s premier horse race.

Confederate, trained on the Highveld by Fabian Habib, won a 1400m prep race at Turffontein earlier this month, showing his wellbeing and affinity for the track.

The victory took his career winning tally to five from 11 starts – including the Grade 1 SA Classic. The gelding has also posted five second places, with his only finish outside the first two coming in the Durban July when he was used up early from a wide draw.

Next on the betting board at 9.50 are two Durban-based entries: Gold Cup champion King Pelles, from Gareth van Zyl’s stable, and veteran Grade 1 campaigner See It Again, from Michael Roberts’s yard.

Two former Summer Cup winners, Atticus Finch and Royal Victory, remain well respected – at 11.00 and 14.00 respectively.

Betway Summer Cup ante-post betting

8.00 Confederate

9.50 King Pelles, See It Again

11.00 Atticus Finch

14.00 Royal Victory

17.00 Fiery Pegasus, Otto Luyken, Parisian Walkway, Spumante Dolce, The Equator

21.00 Legend Of Arthur, On My Honour, World Of Alice

26.00 Aristotle, Count Huhtiku, Greeting My Master, Madison Valley, Mocha Blend, Navajo Nation, Pumpkin Pie, Rule By Force, Solar Sail, The Ultimate King, Wild Intent

34.00 Busstopinhounslow, Don’t Cry For Me, Marauding Horde, Obsidian, Okavango, Olivia’s Way, Pioneer Square

41.00 Chestnut Bomber, Cocomelon, Poets Warrior, Son Of Raj

51.00 Enflame, Future Pearl, Hotarubi, Thunee Playa

101.00 Diwali Rocket, Infinite Wonder, River Romeo