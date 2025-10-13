Cape trainers eye R6m Summer Cup purse

Snaith, Kotzen and Crawford enter horses for Joburg’s big one.

Racing enthusiasts were pleased to see nominees from around the country when 42 first entries for the Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein on 29 November were unveiled.

Most notable are horses from Cape Town-based trainers Justin Snaith, Glen Kotzen and James Crawford.

Cape raiders have become a rarity on the Highveld in recent times, but a R6-million purse – and Grade 1 status – for Joburg’s premier horse race might be big enough an incentive for stables behind the Wine Curtain to tackle the travel challenges.

Snaith has entered four-year-old gelding Okavango, who was placed twice in graded races during the KwaZulu-Natal winter season and looks a hardy sort that might cope well with an upcountry jaunt for a 2000m test.

Another horse who placed in good company in KZN was On My Honour and trainer Kotzen clearly has an inkling he might be a contender.

Crawford has the advantage of a satellite yard at Randjesfontein, outside Joburg, from which to stage his Summer Cup assault. Locally stabled Count Huhtiku could be joined by the progressive Otto Luyken from the coastal operation.

The KZN challenge is headed by 2023 Summer Cup champion Royal Victory, who has been a wonderfully reliable and lucrative campaigner for Nathan Kotzen.

Another possible visitor from Summerveld is old soldier See It Again, a dual Grade 1 winner who finished a commendable fifth in last year’s Summer Cup. If anyone knows how to raid Joburg it’s trainer Michael Roberts, who did it regularly decades ago as the champion jockey.

Other KZN possibles are Gareth van Zyl’s Grade 3 marathon triple winner King Pelles and Frank Robinson’s Madison Valley, who took fourth place in this race last year.

Alec Laird has entered defending champion Atticus Finch, who launched his prep for this year’s big race in fine style recently, finishing second to Tin Pan Alley in the Grade 2 Betway Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m.

Confederate from the Fabian Habib yard is another local hopeful who has made an encouraging start to the season, winning impressively over 1450m at Turffontein earlier this month.

Sean Tarry, who has five Summer Cup trophies, has entered six, including SA Derby winner Legend Of Arthur.

Nine-time Cup winner Mike de Kock has two entries, in his partnership with son Mathew: filly Spumante Dolce and gelding Marauding Horde.

Second Entries close at 11:00 Tuesday 4 November. Final Entries close at 09:00 Monday 17 November.

Weights published on Monday 17 November. Declarations by 11:00 Wednesday 19 November. Final field and barrier draws on Wednesday 19 November.

Operator 4Racing in consultation with the NHA handicappers will publish a series of logs from 14 October.

For a full list of entries and ante-post betting odds, see the Bestway Best Bets page.