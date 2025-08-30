De Kock colts stand out in Spring Spree exotics

Big-time racing returns to the Big T.

The Betway Spring Spree Stakes (Listed) at Turffontein on Saturday signals the return of big-time racing after a winter breather and the occasion is graced with two very competitive contests.

The Spring Spree, over 1200m on the Inside Track, fields nine runners and every one has a winning chance. Similarly, all seven runners in the supporting feature, the Betway The Lady’s Stakes (NBT), have plausible cases.

For the Pick 6 and Jackpot bets, there is a compelling case for taking The Field in both those legs.

This option is helped enormously by two other legs of the exotics being dominated by well-backed horses from the stable of Mike and Mathew de Kock – both ridden by retained Callan Murray, who is in good form. Such ante-post support is generally a good guide.

In Race 3, Pick 6 Leg 1, De Kock first-timer One Eye On Vegas is a 1.83 win chance. The Buffalo Bill Cody colt tackles largely uninspiring Maiden Plate company and, with the market confidence, is a standout.

Exotic players get One Eye On Vegas as a free runner on his debut, so a little insurance is possible. One rival who has shown promise is Stuart Pettigrew-trained Winston’s Wonder (4.00).

Roy Magner’s Silver Longsword (11.00) catches the eye with equipment tweaks that could take him up a notch from two third places in a row and he, too, should be considered in case the hotshot newbie gets stage fright.

In Race 8, the last leg of the Pick 6, the De Kocks send out another smart-looking three-year-old colt in Clever Trevor.

This guy has already run twice – for a second and a win. He takes a step up in distance to 1450m, which will suit him as he is by champion miler Soqrat, and he should have the measure of the MR80 handicappers in opposition.

Suggested Pick 6:

1,2,8 x 1,5,7 x 1,3,7,9 x Field x Field x 6 (R2,268)