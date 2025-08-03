India in pound seats to level series with England

The fifth and final Test between England and India at the Oval in London is set up for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday.

The fifth Test between England and India at the Oval in London is all set up to be a thrilling contest on day four on Sunday.

After three pulsating days of action, it seems the match will finish on Sunday, on the fourth day, with both the hosts and the visitors in a position to win.

As things stand, England need another 324 runs in their second innings to win the match, with nine wickets in hand. India need nine wickets to square the series, which is currently 2-1 in favour of England.

No side have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test at the Oval than England’s 263 against Australia in 1902.

So, who’s it going to be?

India have scored 224 and 396 in their turns at the crease, while England scored 247 in their first innings.

There’s sure to be some thrilling action on Sunday, especially with England never afriad to play attacking cricket and their batters always willing to have a go.

Zak Crawley is the England batter who won’t be part of the action on Sunday.

Betway have India as the big favourites at 1.50 for the win, while England pulling off a remarkable run chase to achieve victory are at 2.70. A draw is at 40.00.

There are other options from Betway on offer as well.

All these odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.