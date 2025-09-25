Betway Best Bets

High-flying Real and Mbappe face toughest test in Madrid derby

25 September 2025

Atletico showing signs of a form uptick.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal recently. Picture: David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid have begun the new Spanish football season in majestic style, winning their first six games and shooting clear of the chasing La Liga pack. By contrast, cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid have had a problematic start to the campaign and sit in mid-table.

That’s the scenario ahead of Derbi Madrileño, when the two sides meet at the Metropolitano on Saturday.

But few pundits are falling into the trap of saying a Real victory is done and dusted. The prevailing odds of Atletico 2.85 and Real 2.41 indicate just how close the contest is likely to be.

As with many high-profile derbies, current form tends to count for little in this old rivalry.

Also, in terms of player quality, Atletico will be the toughest opposition Los Blancos have faced this term.

Then there is Atletico’s home-ground advantage and some recent signs of improvement.

In Real’s favour is the hot goal-scoring form of superstar Kylian Mbappe – who added another two to his tally in Tuesday night’s 4-1 thrashing of Levante.

Atletico’s struggles are mainly down to their striker Julian Alvarez going through a lean spell.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said this week he was confident the Argentina forward, who enjoyed a stellar campaign last season following his move from Manchester City, would find the net soon.

Describing Alvarez as “our best player”, Simeone explained: “We hope he can find the most important thing a striker can do, which is scoring goals, and that the team helps him achieve it, because that’s what he came for, and we need him at his best.”

Mbappe in form and Alvarez possibly about to find his hasn’t convinced the market it will be a high-scoring game.

The Over/Under odds on total goals scored – always among the most popular of European football bets – is 2.5 goals: over 1.68 under 2.13; 3.5 goals: over 2.70 under 1.46.

In the total Exact Goals category, the offers are: 0 – 14.00, 1 – 5.60, 2 – 3.65, 3 – 3.85, 4 – 5.00, 5 – 8.60, 6+ – 10.00.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

