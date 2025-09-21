Betway Best Bets

Roman gladiators enter the arena of Derby della Capitale

By Mike Moon

21 September 2025

Little to separate fierce rivals Lazio and Roma.

Roma fans

Thousands of fans will watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Picture: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lazio versus Roma – one of the world’s most ferociously contested football derbies – kicks off in Rome on Sunday and fans of both teams will be backing their fanatical support with wagers.

The odds – Lazio 2.85, Roma 2.65 – reflect how close the Serie A game is likely to be.

Lazio are nominal hosts but the sides share Stadio Olimpico so there’s little home advantage. Each set of fans – or ultras – have their own resident ends of the ground, from which they chant and sing rude and incendiary insults at the opposition.

There’s a political element to Derby della Capitale, with Lazio supporters these days tending towards right-wing views and Roma’s to the left.

Sometimes there’s crowd trouble.

From our lounge sofas, we can enjoy it from afar and play the odds without getting overly emotionally involved in one of Italy’s great spectacles.

Neither side is in good form at the moment, with Lazio in 12th place in the league and Roma in 6th after three rounds of the new season. Both are desperate for momentum and more points.

Lazio’s “home” record against Roma stands out, but their current form is not so hot. Roma have looked the more cohesive outfit recently.

One algorithm predictor gives a 41% probability to a Roma win, projecting a scoreline of 2-1 in their favour. The draw at 3.25 on Betway is an obvious alternative option.

In other Serie A action, underdogs-in-form Cremonese (2.55) host Parma (2.95), also on Sunday, and defending champions Napoli (1.26) take on newly promoted Pisa (13.00) on Monday night.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

