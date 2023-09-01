Horse Racing Bets September 1, 2023 | 11:49 am

1 Sep 2023

Horse racing best bets, Friday 1 September 2023

BEST BET

FAIRVIEW

RACE 1: SWINGER: 1-RAPTOR ISLAND AND 7 BRIDGERTON

This a workriders’ race and these two horses stand out. Bridgerton has the best form in the field and is the runner to beat while Raptor Island has been running on Joburg and will be having its first run for a very in-form Kelly Mitchley.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 4 FUTURE GIRL – EACHWAY

Brett Crawford does not raid Port Elizabeth that often, but he did begin his training career at that centre. So, if he has decided to bring a runner for a feature race it must come into the reckoning. At 7-1, this Futura filly looks decent value.

