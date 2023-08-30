Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 30 August 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

DURBANVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 5 BOOGIEFIED WIN

This colt has only raced twice but could be something special. He was bred in Australia and is a son of USA Triple Crown winner Justify out of South African mare Love To Boogie. He was well backed to win on debut but found one too good, but he made no mistakes in his second start when winning easily over 1250m at Durbanville.

He returns to the same course and distance today and is expected to follow up.

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 5 LITTLE MISS PINK – EACHWAY

The merit rating of this five-year-old mare has dropped significantly and last time, with Bernard Fayd’Herbe up, she ran on nicely to finish a .0.20-length fourth over 1250m at Durbanville. She goes 1400m this time and Fayd’Herbe retains the ride. At current odds of 8-1 she looks excellent value.