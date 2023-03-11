Horse racing best bets, Saturday 11 March 2023

4Racing

TURFFONTEIN 11 March 2023

BEST BET

RACES 6 AND 7 – DOUBLE: NO 5-GIMME A SHOT AND NO 2-PRINCESS CALLA.

Both fillies are well handicapped in their respective races and they have the form to go with it. Both will be hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 4 NO 9 BATTLEGROUND – EACHWAY

Lucky Houdalakis’ charge won his maiden by 7.75 lengths and then got too far back in his next start before running on strongly for third.

He is well bred, has only once finished out of the first three (on debut) in six starts and looks to have great potential. He has been fitted with blinkers for the first time and Craig Zackey atkes the ride. The 10-1 looks most appetizing!