Horse racing best bets, Saturday 2 September 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

TURFFONTEIN INSIDE TRACK 2 SEPTEMBER

BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 5 READY TO CHARGE – WIN

This Gimmethegreenlight gelding has only raced three times but last time he was just touched off in a feature race at Greyville. Muzi Yeni is in devastating form and he takes the ride.

VALUE BET

PICK 6

R2240

Leg 1: 1, 2, 3, 6, 9

Leg 2: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9

Leg 3: 1

Leg 4: 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11

Leg 5: 5

Leg 6: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9

There is a carryover of R500,000 kicking off the Pick 6 today and with the pool likely to reach R3million, this bet is worth taking. Remember, one can always take a percentage from 1% upwards.

The bet starts in Race 4 at 13.50.