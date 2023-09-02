Horse Racing Bets September 2, 2023 | 11:22 am

2 Sep 2023

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 2 September 2023

Best bets

TURFFONTEIN INSIDE TRACK 2 SEPTEMBER

BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 5 READY TO CHARGE – WIN

This Gimmethegreenlight gelding has only raced three times but last time he was just touched off in a feature race at Greyville. Muzi Yeni is in devastating form and he takes the ride.

VALUE BET

PICK 6

R2240

Leg 1: 1, 2, 3, 6, 9

Leg 2: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9

Leg 3: 1

Leg 4: 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 

Leg 5: 5

Leg 6: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9

There is a carryover of R500,000 kicking off the Pick 6 today and with the pool likely to reach R3million, this bet is worth taking. Remember, one can always take a percentage from 1% upwards.

The bet starts in Race 4 at 13.50.

