Horse racing best bets, Thursday 31 August 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

RACE 1: NO 1 DARING ACT – WIN

Daring Act is improving nicely and should be right there, especially as Gavin Lerena has been

engaged to ride this colt for the first time. What A Lucy looks the main threat so Exactas and

Swingers with her could be added.

VALUE BET

RACE 6: NO 3 LEONESSA – EACHWAY

This is not a strong field and recent maiden winner Leonessa should feature prominently. She

won well over 1600m at this course last time and should enjoy the extra 200m on this occasion.