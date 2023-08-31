Horse racing best bets, Thursday 31 August 2023
VAAL
BEST BET
RACE 1: NO 1 DARING ACT – WIN
Daring Act is improving nicely and should be right there, especially as Gavin Lerena has been
engaged to ride this colt for the first time. What A Lucy looks the main threat so Exactas and
Swingers with her could be added.
VALUE BET
RACE 6: NO 3 LEONESSA – EACHWAY
This is not a strong field and recent maiden winner Leonessa should feature prominently. She
won well over 1600m at this course last time and should enjoy the extra 200m on this occasion.
