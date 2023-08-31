Horse Racing Bets August 31, 2023 | 10:49 am

Home » Best Bets » Horse Racing Bets

Avatar photo

By 4Racing

1 minute read

31 Aug 2023

10:49 am

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 31 August 2023

By 4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

best bets

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

RACE 1: NO 1 DARING ACT – WIN

Daring Act is improving nicely and should be right there, especially as Gavin Lerena has been
engaged to ride this colt for the first time. What A Lucy looks the main threat so Exactas and
Swingers with her could be added.

VALUE BET

RACE 6: NO 3 LEONESSA – EACHWAY

This is not a strong field and recent maiden winner Leonessa should feature prominently. She
won well over 1600m at this course last time and should enjoy the extra 200m on this occasion.

Read more on these topics

best bets horse racing bets

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe