Horse racing best bets, Sunday 3 September 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

SCOTTSVILLE 3 September

BEST BET

RACE 1 – EXACTA, SWINGER – 9 THE SHEPHERD AND 4 RUN TO RIO

The Shepherd wasn’t far off on debut in what looked a strong maiden and he should come on nicely, especially with Richard Fourie up. Run To Rio also produced an eye-catching run. He made good improvement in his second start at this course and has drawn well so should have every chance. These two should fight it out so Exactas and Swingers look the way to go.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 8 SPRING KISS – EACHWAY

This filly has been performing well since moving to KZN and put up a decent effort last time coming back from a rest to finish just 1.60 lengths behind Faizah and a winner has already come out of that form line.

She won her only race at this course by four lengths but she does try 1750m for the first time. However, her full brother scored a win over this course and distance and then another over 1900m so on breeding the distance should not be a problem.