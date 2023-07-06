Horse racing best bets, Thursday 6 July 2023

By 4Racing

Vaal

BEST BET

RACE 6 – TRIFECTA: BOX 6-GEORGE HANDEL, 7-HOLOCENE AND 9-JORDAN

This looks to be a three-horse race and while Jordan looks the horse to beat, it could be worth the safer option to box all three.

VALUE BET

RACE 4 NO 12 ONE FELL SWOOP – EACHWAY

Tony Peter is currently the hottest trainer around with a win rate of around 27% and this filly has arrived from Justin Snaith and is having his first run for Peter. Very well bred and could have a winning start for the stable.