Horse racing best bets, Thursday 6 July 2023

Vaal
BEST BET
RACE 6 – TRIFECTA: BOX 6-GEORGE HANDEL, 7-HOLOCENE AND 9-JORDAN
This looks to be a three-horse race and while Jordan looks the horse to beat, it could be worth the safer option to box all three.
VALUE BET
RACE 4 NO 12 ONE FELL SWOOP – EACHWAY
Tony Peter is currently the hottest trainer around with a win rate of around 27% and this filly has arrived from Justin Snaith and is having his first run for Peter. Very well bred and could have a winning start for the stable.