9 Mar 2023
Horse racing best bets, Thursday 9 March 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

Your daily best bets.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 1: NO 6 MIA FIORE – WIN

Although this is a work riders’ race, this Lucky Houdalakis-trained runner stands heads and
shoulders above the opposition. This filly ran well on debut, and although she has been rested
for four months, she is confidently expected to win.

VALUE BET

RACE 9: NO 3 MIA REGINA – EACHWAY

This filly has just changed stables and takes a mighty drop in class. Her merit rating has fallen,
Rachel Venniker rides and that gives Tony Peter’s charge a further 1.5kg off her back.

At 6-1 this looks a decent each-way bet.

