Horse racing best bets, Thursday 9 March 2023

VAAL CLASSIC
BEST BET
RACE 1: NO 6 MIA FIORE – WIN
Although this is a work riders’ race, this Lucky Houdalakis-trained runner stands heads and
shoulders above the opposition. This filly ran well on debut, and although she has been rested
for four months, she is confidently expected to win.
VALUE BET
RACE 9: NO 3 MIA REGINA – EACHWAY
This filly has just changed stables and takes a mighty drop in class. Her merit rating has fallen,
Rachel Venniker rides and that gives Tony Peter’s charge a further 1.5kg off her back.
At 6-1 this looks a decent each-way bet.