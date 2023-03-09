Horse racing best bets, Thursday 9 March 2023

4Racing

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 1: NO 6 MIA FIORE – WIN

Although this is a work riders’ race, this Lucky Houdalakis-trained runner stands heads and

shoulders above the opposition. This filly ran well on debut, and although she has been rested

for four months, she is confidently expected to win.

VALUE BET

RACE 9: NO 3 MIA REGINA – EACHWAY

This filly has just changed stables and takes a mighty drop in class. Her merit rating has fallen,

Rachel Venniker rides and that gives Tony Peter’s charge a further 1.5kg off her back.

At 6-1 this looks a decent each-way bet.