Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 12 July 2023

Kenilworth

Best Bet:

Race 4: Among The Clouds (11) to win.

This daughter of Lancaster Bomber has been improving with racing and was unlucky not to exit the maidens last time out when caught late. The one to beat.

Value Bet:

Race 7: Swinger: Poltergeist (1) x Veronique (7).

Poltergeist races well when fresh while Veronique is proven at this level.