Interesting weekend derbies in Serie A and La Liga

New coach has Juventus dreaming.

Two big-city derbies will attract much of the attention in European domestic football this weekend.

In Italy’s Serie A, patrician Juventus (1.53 for the win on Betway) host their less-glamorous neighbours Torino (6.80). In Spain’s La Liga, high-and-mighty Real Madrid (1.53) travel across town to the working-class environs of Rayo Vallecano (5.80).

Media focus on Saturday’s Derby della Mole (named after the Mole Antonelliana, a major landmark in Turin) is on recent coach upheaval at Juventus and speculation about whether one of Italy’s most powerful clubs can revisit past glories.

Juventus fired coach Igor Tudor late in October after three straight losses and an eight-match winless run – not to mention less-than-happy UEFA Champions League form. Two days later, the Bianconeri landed a 3-1 win over Udinese under interim coach Massimo Brambilla.

Then successful former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti – only just fired as Italy’s national team coach – was confirmed as the new head coach. A 2-1 win over minnows Cremonese followed and pundits were talking about Juventus joining a tight fight for the Serie A scudetto.

The odds suggest sixth-place Juventus will prevail over 13th-place Torino. But the home team has shown a tendency to leak goals this season while the visitors play possession tactics – a combination that could throw up a shock result, or a draw (4.20).

Meanwhile Real Madrid have forged into a commanding lead in Spain’s La Liga – five points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Sunday’s hosts Rayo Vallecano were also enjoying a nice start to the 2025 season, with a run of three league wins on the trot pushing them to uncommon heights. But reality bit last weekend when Villareal put four goals past them.

Rayo are usually tough nuts at home, but the force that is Real and its money will be hard to stop.

A call on this game could be Both Teams to Score (1.72) and Total Goals Scored Over 3.5 (2.45).

