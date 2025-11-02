Old man Modric is still making magic for AC Milan

Tight battle at top of Serie A.

The highlight of a busy Sunday round of football matches in Italy is AC Milan hosting Roma in the Stadio San Siro.

With these two teams heavily engaged in the frontline battle of Italian football, the game is a proverbial six-pointer. Only a handful of points separate the top eight teams in Serie A and a bunched photo-finish to the season is predicted, meaning this result could turn out to be crucial.

Milan go in as home team favourites (2.08) – and also bring better recent form with their unbeaten run of six games.

Roma (3.90) recently suffered an untimely home loss that spoiled a similar early-season party.

Milan also have the edge in terms of goals scored so far, though Roma have the remarkable defensive stat of just three goals conceded.

A measure of how tight this encounter might be is Betway’s call on 2.50 Total Goals Scored at 2.12 Over and 1.70 Under.

Milan had a dismal 2024/25 by their lofty standards but have regained some swagger after a back-to-the-future move in appointing Massimiliano Allegri as coach for a second time.

Another recent arrival bringing calmness and authority is 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric. Far from just affording Modric a retirement halfway house, Allegri has built his team around the Croatian magician – who has responded with some of the best form of his career.

Milan’s American striker Christian Pulisic started the season on fire, getting six goals in eight games, but then got injured and Milan have felt the loss.

All this boils down to a popular prediction of a 1-0 home victory.

On Monday night, 13th-placed Sassuolo (2.45) play bottom-of-the-log Genoa (3.20) and the home win looks good value. Also on Monday, Lazio (1.58) take on Cagliari (6.20) at odds that look more realistic.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.