Showdown for Summer Cup hopefuls at the Big T

Tony Peter talks up his runners.

The Betway Victory Moon Stakes is a wide-open affair – as indicated by the ante-post betting odds of 6.00 the field.

The Grade 3 R500,000 contest over 1800m of the Turffontein Standside track headlines a feature-packed Sunday race meeting that offers a last-chance saloon for a number of hopefuls for the Betway Summer Cup at the end of the month.

Among these are The Ultimate King (6.00), Thunee Playa (6.00), Legend Of Arthur (7.00), Shoot The Rapids (8.50) and Don’t Cry For Me (16.00).

Sharing favouritism on 6.00 is non-Cup runner Money Heist who demands attention after he missed out on a shot at his primary target, the Charity Mile last week, so will be well tuned for this consolation.

Trainer Tony Peter is not sure Money Heist will get the distance but confirms his horse is in “excellent” nick.

Peter has boosted the confidence of supporters of The Ultimate King, who disappointed recently over 1800m but got a nasty bump at a critical stage of that race.

This late-maturing four-year-old is in the capable hands of Rachel Venniker as he jumps from gate No 3 with just 52kg on his back, so should find a good travelling slot, avoid argy-bargy and show whatever Summer Cup credentials he may have.

Durban-based trainer Frank Robinson travels upcountry with his duo Shoot The Rapids and Field Marshall (8.00) and isn’t coming for Joburg’s the newly tarred roads.

None of the 12 runners can be safely ruled out and Pick 6 players should go as wide as budgets allow in this leg.

The Betway National Colour Stakes and the Betway Summer Pudding Handicap (both Listed) are supporting feature races with classy line-ups, while Race 8, the Betway 106 Handicap, will also be watched with interest as Summer Cup entrant Pioneer Square (4.30), a progressive four-year-old, is trying for a hat-trick and a ticket to the big one.

