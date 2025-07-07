De Minaur targeting upset victory over Djokovic at Wimbledon

Djokovic has won two of the three matches he has previously played against De Minaur.

Serbian icon Novak Djokovic will be confident of reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday, but he will have to get past Australia’s Alex de Minaur in what could be a tight fourth-round battle at the All England Club.

Djokovic, the No 6 seed, will turn out as the favourite to progress, based on his impressive record at the annual grass court Grand Slam.

Among his 24 Grand Slam titles, seven have been earned at Wimbledon, and though the 38-year-old legend hasn’t won the prestigious tournament since 2022, he has reached the final at the last six successive editions.

De Minaur hasn’t got anything close to the career record boasted by Djokovic, but he too will believe he can book his place in the quarterfinals.

The Australian has reached five Grand Slam quarterfinals, including last year’s Wimbledon tournament where he handed Djokovic a walkover victory after withdrawing due to a hip injury.

Novak Djokovic during his third-round match at Wimbledon last week. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Head-to-head record

The two players have met three times in their careers, with Djokovic winning twice, though De Minaur beat his more esteemed opponent in straight sets in last year’s United Cup quarterfinals in Perth, which will give him confidence going into Monday’s match.

As expected, there’s not much to gain by backing Djokovic, with Betway offering 1.13 for the Serb to secure victory.

There is more cash to be won, however, if De Minaur comes out on top, with 5.00 on offer for the Australian to win.

Djokovic and De Minaur are first up on centre court on Monday, with their fourth-round match starting at 2.30pm (SA time).

Please note these Betway odds are correct at the time of publishing.