LIV Golf Tour heads to Chicago this week

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are the favourites to triumph this week.

It’s not only the PGA Tour season coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the 2025 season of the breakaway LIV Golf Tour as well.

And with South Africa on the roster for next year, at Steyn City next March, there might just be an upswell in interest in LIV Golf abroad and the South African “Stinger” team.

This week the tour is in Chicago in the first of three back-to-back events to complete the season.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion, having edged out multiple winner Joaco Niemann on the 18th hole las season, and the big-hitting Spaniard is second favourite to triumph again, according to Betway’s early predictions for the weekend’s golf action.

The action will take place at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Betway have Bryson DeChambeau as the favourite to win this week, at 5.85, not a bad option. Rahm is at 6.20 and third favourite is Niemann at 7.50.

South Africa’s Dean Burmester, who’s had a good year on the LIV Golf Tour, is not a bad bet at 34.00.

There are a number of other betting options available through Betway, including round leaders, winning margins and even for holes-in-one.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.