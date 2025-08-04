Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

LIV Golf Tour heads to Chicago this week

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

4 August 2025

11:07 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are the favourites to triumph this week.

Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester will hope for a good week in Chicago. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

It’s not only the PGA Tour season coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the 2025 season of the breakaway LIV Golf Tour as well.

And with South Africa on the roster for next year, at Steyn City next March, there might just be an upswell in interest in LIV Golf abroad and the South African “Stinger” team.

This week the tour is in Chicago in the first of three back-to-back events to complete the season.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion, having edged out multiple winner Joaco Niemann on the 18th hole las season, and the big-hitting Spaniard is second favourite to triumph again, according to Betway’s early predictions for the weekend’s golf action.

The action will take place at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Betway have Bryson DeChambeau as the favourite to win this week, at 5.85, not a bad option. Rahm is at 6.20 and third favourite is Niemann at 7.50.

South Africa’s Dean Burmester, who’s had a good year on the LIV Golf Tour, is not a bad bet at 34.00.

There are a number of other betting options available through Betway, including round leaders, winning margins and even for holes-in-one.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Golf LIV Golf

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Zuma demands Ramaphosa resign by Friday, or else…
Politics Mbalula accused of taking sides in Buffalo City leadership revolt
News Former Mpumalanga department head accused of hijacking tenders
Opinion The Jaundiced Eye | What triggered Emma Powell’s fall?
News Here’s how many foreign nationals have been trying to cross into SA illegally

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp