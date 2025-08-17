Man U are underdogs at home to the Gunners

Old enemies clash on Day 1 of the new EPL season.

Manchester United versus Arsenal is the most intriguing game of the first weekend of the English Premier League’s 2025/26 season.

It would once have been inconceivable for the mighty Man U to be underdogs at home at Old Trafford in this venerable fixture. But that’s the case on Sunday evening as the two old foes bring down the curtain on EPL Gameweek 1.

United are at 3.55 for the outright win, with Arsenal at 2.08 and the draw at 3.60.

Betway’s computer puts the win probabilities at 26% and 47% respectively.

The odds reflect the teams’ fortunes last season, when the Gunners finished runners-up to Liverpool and the Red Devils an embarrassing 15th.

Most football fundis reckon that was Man U’s rock bottom and they will start to improve under rejuvenated ownership and after a spending spree on players by manager Ruben Amorim.

Of course, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also been busy in the transfer market, signing six new players including highly rated striker Viktor Gyokeres, as he tries to break a three-year run of second places in the league and claim a long-awaited title for the North London club.

Asked about his long-term plans for Arsenal this year, Arteta replied: “There is no long. It’s short, it’s now.”

Gyokeres, for whom Arsenal paid Sporting Lisbon £64-million, is quoted at 2.24 to score at least one goal in the game – and at 5.00 to be the first scorer.

Teammates Kai Havertz (2.95) and Bukaya Saka (3.40) are also fancied to find the net.

Man U’s brand new attackers Benjamin Sesko (3.65) and Matheus Cunha (3.80) are less likely, according to the statisticians. Their team’s faithful (and shell-shocked) fans might fancy cashing in on this generosity.