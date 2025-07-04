Three weekend tips: Wins for the Boks, Chelsea and PSG

The world champions' Test season gets going at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria this Saturday.

The Springboks take on Italy on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It’s another bumper weekend for sports fans, with the Springboks in action and the Club World Cup reaching its climax.

Here then are three of our top tips.

Rugby

Springboks v Italy

The Springboks opened their 2025 season with a big win against the Barbarians in Cape Town last weekend, but now it’s the real deal as they play their first Test of the year on Saturday, against Italy, in Pretoria.

It’s a star-studded and powerful Bok team that will run out at Loftus.

Italy will be full of spirit, especially after beating Namibia in fine fashion last weekend, but they’ll be outgunned and outclassed.

Prediction: Boks to win by 30

Palmeiras v Chelsea

Chelsea are the only European side left in their half of the draw at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues have to be heavy favourites to reach the semifinals and the final but they are likely to face a stern test against Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Palmeiras’ young Brazilian superstar Willian Estevao will have plenty of focus on him, especially as he has signed for Chelsea. The 18-year-old will join the Blues after the Club World Cup but on this occasion he will look to deliver them a knockout blow.

Chelsea did lose to Brazil’s Flamengo in the group stages, but have improved since then and will probably have too much quality.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Palmeiras 1

PSG v Bayern

Two of the favourites to win the Club World Cup meet a little earlier than expected on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup in Atlanta.

The early clash of two European titans comes essentially because Bayern lost to Benfica to finish second in their group, thus slipping into PSG’s half of the draw.

Both sides scored four times in the last 16, PSG putting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to the sword in a 4-0 thumping. Bayern were less convincing in a 4-2 win over Flamengo, but striker Harry Kane showed off his superb scoring instincts with a brace.

Expect a tight match but PSG are the team of the moment in Europe and should edge it.

Prediction: PSG 3 Bayern 2