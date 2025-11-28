SA20 around the corner: Find out who are favourites to go all the way

The next installment of the SA20 cricket competition is just days away so here is what you need to know about who's favoured to win in 2026.

We’re just under a month away from the first game of the next edition of the SA20 cricket competition and already there is plenty of excitement around the world’s youngest T20 competition.

The 2025 edition earlier this year smashed all attendance records and with the 2026 version getting underway on Boxing Day, in just a few weeks’ time, and the considering there will be plenty of holiday-goers attending the games at the coast, another bumper edition is on the cards.

Of course, Betway, as title sponsors, already have odds up for the tournament and perhaps it is a good thing to get those bets in early.

There are a number of options on the table to keep punters happy.

MI Cape Town, at 2.60, are the favourites to win again this season, followed by two-time winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape (5.45), and then Durban’s Super Giants at 6.65.

The better odds are with Joburg Super Kings (6.90), Pretoria Capitals (7.00) and Paarl Royals (7.85).

There are also odds on who’ll finish bottom of the six-team points table, and at this stage it’s the Royals (4.00) who have not been given much chance of shining in the coming season.

The odds are also out for the first round of matches on 26 December.

MI Cape Town (1.48) are up against Durban’s Super Giants (2.45), Pretoria Capitals (1.90) host Joburg Super Kings (1.80) and Paarl Royals (2.05) entertain Sunrisers Eastern Cape (1.67).

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.