Dewald Brevis says R16.5m price tag won’t change him: ‘I want to have fun’

The young batting star is on his way 'home' to Centurion where he will play for the Pretoria Capitals.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis, seen here in action for MI Cape Town, will play for the Pretoria Capitals in the next edition of the SA20. Picture: SA20

Dewald Brevis says that despite being bought for a record R16.5 million by the Pretoria Capitals for the fourth season of the Betway SA20 competition he will remain the same player, looking only to enjoy his cricket.

The 22-year-old is one of the hottest properties in cricket, as witnessed by the money spent on him by the Capitals at last week’s player auction in Joburg.

And as things turned out, Brevis is now headed “home” from Cape Town where he played for the last three seasons, for MI Cape Town, helping the team win the title last season.

‘New chapter’

“You always reflect and I think it was a special three years I had with MI,” said Brevis. “We’ve had our ups, and we had our downs, and it was amazing what we did in the last year. I’ll always remember that.

“But this is a new chapter for me. To be with Pretoria, I’m super excited. It is my hometown.

“I know SuperSport Park (Centurion) very well. It’s very close to my heart, that ground. That’s where me and my brother, we grew up watching cricket, running around the field, playing next to the field. So, to be able to be there, I’m really excited.”

Brevis is determined not to let the magnitude of the record price tag affect him.

“No, not at all, I don’t think I will change. I’ll remain the same. I’m not going to change who I am as a person,” he said.

“I’m just playing to enjoy it, playing for God, and I think just always to have fun and to enjoy it, to play with a smile.”

Pretoria Capitals team

Brevis is looking forward to meeting up with his new teammates, and believes the Capitals have the quality to go all the way after missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons.

“I can’t wait to see the team, get together with them and just make memories and have fun.

“I think it’s great. It’s great to have Lungs (Lungi Ngidi) there … Lizzie (Lizaad Williams), a lot of our local guys, I’m so happy for Connor (Esterhuizen) as well. He’s a great player. He’ll do great for us.”

Talking about the team, Brevis said: “I think we’ve got a good, balanced team, strong batting line-up, power-hitters. I think it’s great. It’s a great all-round team.”

