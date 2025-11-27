Pirates look to set Premiership pace against Durban City

The Buccaneers have a chance to go three points clear.

Orlando Pirates can open up a three point lead at the top of the Betway Premiership with a win at Durban City on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates may have exited the Caf Champions League before the group stages but their domestic form has been brilliant.

The Buccaneers have won the MTN8, are in the Carling Knockout final, and after Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side lost their first two Premiership games of the season, they have dropped just two points in their subsequent nine matches.

Pirates look capable of finally mounting a challenge to Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns are the current Premiership leaders on goal difference, but have played a game more than Pirates.

The Buccaneers left it late on Tuesday evening to beat Chippa United at home, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa both coming off the bench to seal the three points.

The fact that Ouaddou can bring these two Bafana internationals off the bench is illustrative of the strength in depth that Pirates now have.

Gavin Hunt’s Durban City drew 0-0 at Richards Bay in their last league match on Sunday, and have been somewhat inconsistent since winning their first two Premiership game of the season.

Hunt’s side did win their last game at home, Haashim Domingo sealing a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants. And their home form has generally been good, with just one defeat and five wins in seven matches in all competitions.

City’s main problem this season has been scoring goals, netting just 11 so far in 13 Premiership matches. They do keep it tight at the other end of the pitch, with just nine conceded in the Premiership so far.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet has plenty of experience, as does on loan left back Terrence Mashego. Pirates, however, will feel they have the attacking artillery to break down most defences.

This is reflected in the latest Betway odds, which have Pirates at 1.68 to win the match, with Durban City at 5.80 and a draw at 3.35.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.