Plenty to keep golf fans glued to their screens on Sunday

Who will triumph in Denmark, Indianapolis and Maryland on Sunday?

Golf fans have three big tournaments ending on Sunday where if you’re willing to back a bit of an outsider you could win yourself a few rands.

On the DP World Tour, the Danish Golf Championship comes to a close in Copenhagen with local Rasmus Hojgaard leading the way at 13-under-par. According to Betway he is 1.90 to go on and win.

Hot on his heels is Marco Penge (12-under-par) at 2.35 to win. The next best player, Ben Schmidt is a further three shots back (nine-under-par) and at 20.00 to win. Worth a gamble?

On the LIV Golf Tour, the action is taking place in Indianapolis, and American Dustin Johnson and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia are the favourites going into Sunday’s final round.

With a score of 16-under-par, the duo are four shots ahead of their nearest rivals, namely Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk, Henrik Stenson and Thomas Pieters, who’re all 12-under-par.

Betway has Johnson at 2.40 to win and Munoz at 2.20.

Niemann is 9.00 to win, Reed 21.10 and Puig 22.10. Pieters is at 40.00, Meronk at 51.00 and Stenson at 81.00.

On the PGA Tour, in Maryland, the BMW Championship wraps up on Sunday and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (16-under-par) leads by four over Scottie Scheffler (12-under-par).

MacIntyre is at 1.53 to go on and win while Scheffler is at 2.80.

