Plenty to keep golf fans glued to their screens on Sunday

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

17 August 2025

11:02 am

Who will triumph in Denmark, Indianapolis and Maryland on Sunday?

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson and his caddie, brother Austin Johnson, lead the way at the LIV Golf event in Indianapolis. Picture: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Golf fans have three big tournaments ending on Sunday where if you’re willing to back a bit of an outsider you could win yourself a few rands.

On the DP World Tour, the Danish Golf Championship comes to a close in Copenhagen with local Rasmus Hojgaard leading the way at 13-under-par. According to Betway he is 1.90 to go on and win.

Hot on his heels is Marco Penge (12-under-par) at 2.35 to win. The next best player, Ben Schmidt is a further three shots back (nine-under-par) and at 20.00 to win. Worth a gamble?

On the LIV Golf Tour, the action is taking place in Indianapolis, and American Dustin Johnson and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia are the favourites going into Sunday’s final round.

With a score of 16-under-par, the duo are four shots ahead of their nearest rivals, namely Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk, Henrik Stenson and Thomas Pieters, who’re all 12-under-par.

Betway has Johnson at 2.40 to win and Munoz at 2.20.

Niemann is 9.00 to win, Reed 21.10 and Puig 22.10. Pieters is at 40.00, Meronk at 51.00 and Stenson at 81.00.

On the PGA Tour, in Maryland, the BMW Championship wraps up on Sunday and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (16-under-par) leads by four over Scottie Scheffler (12-under-par).

MacIntyre is at 1.53 to go on and win while Scheffler is at 2.80.

See Betway for all sorts of other options.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

LIV Golf PGA tour

