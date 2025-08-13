Another mighty clash of the titans: Rory versus Scottie

Only 50 players are still alive as FedEx Cup nears its climax.

Rory McIlroy might be the most popular player in the world among pure golfing fans, but punters still opt for Scottie Scheffler when it comes to putting money on the line.

The latter is at 3.35 to win the BMW Championship, the penultimate leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs that starts at Caves Valley in Baltimore on Thursday. The man is a metronome, with 14 top 10 placings in 17 starts in 2025. You can’t blame the sports books for being gun-shy.

McIlroy is priced at 8.20 – and it might be worth pouncing on that as it will probably shorten a tad before tee-off time.

With just 50 players still alive in the FedEx Cup, competition will be ferocious for places in the big payday, the finale, the Tour Championship, in Atlanta next weekend.

Scottie straight back into form

Scheffler took a short break after winning the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in mid-July but showed little rustiness when finishing third last week at the St Jude Playoff.

McIlroy took a longer break, controversially skipping the St Jude because, with so many Fedex points banked, he still made it into the top 50. Rusty? Maybe, but his incredible distance and ball-striking tends to overcome most adversity.

It’s difficult to look beyond these two titans of the modern game for the outright winner of the BMW.

However, the most talented golfer never to win on the PGA Tour, Tommy Fleetwood (22.00), always comes into the picture under “it must happen eventually” sentiment.

It was a familiar story last week as Fleetwood led after 36 and after 54 holes but slipped to end a shot out of the playoff.

An interesting bet on the Betway menu is a 72-hole Match Bet: Fleetwood (1.84) versus Xander Schauffele (2.00), with the draw a tempting 17.10.

