Scottie’s shadow looms over 29 other golfing stars

FedEx Cup showdown is climax of 2025 PGA Tour.

The first thing to bear in mind when planning a bet on this week’s PGA Tour Championship is that Scottie Scheffler has been playing freakishly good golf lately.

The second important point is that rules of the tournament have changed since last year.

On Thursday, the top 30 US PGA Tour players in 2025 – via a points and playoffs system – tee off at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia, with the FedEx Cup and $10-million in prizemoney up for grabs.

The old “handicap” system, with the Tour points leader starting the tournament on -10, has been scrapped and everyone starts on 0.

This means a more competitive betting market with enhanced odds for what is billed as the climax of the PGA Tour.

Scheffler in hot form

Points leader and world No 1 Scheffler with a 10-shot start would be at ridiculous odds under the old set-up – as he was when he won last year’s FedEx Cup.

His price of 2.60 is still uncommonly tight for a golf contest but understandable given his form.

Last weekend, Scheffler won the final FedEx Cup Playoff, the BMW Championship, for a fifth victory in 10 starts. It was the first time a player had won at least five times in consecutive years since Tiger Woods two decades ago.

But golf is fickle and a cold putter and wayward drives can trip up anyone.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy (8.40) had a disappointing BMW but was coming off a break and is expected to bounce back.

Ultra-consistent Tommy Fleetwood (13.40) would be a popular winner if he were to finally break his US golfing duck.

Among head-to-heads offered by Betway, Patrick Cantlay (1.90) versus Viktor Hovland (1.90) looks competitive and could provide four days of fun – as does Chris Gotterup (1.84) versus Akshay Bhatia (2.00).

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.