Louis Oosthuizen on future of LIV Golf: ‘We’ve always taken punches … but we’re positive’

The SA star also reflected on the success, and great atmosphere, of the Steyn City LIV event.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen remains positive about the future of LIV Golf following recent reports that the breakaway Saudi-backed golf league was in financial trouble.

Oosthuizen and fellow South Africans Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace make up the Southern Guards team.

Just last month LIV Golf staged their first tournament on African soil, at Steyn City in Joburg, where American Bryson DeChambeau won in a playoff against Jon Rahm. The Southern Guards were in the mix for the team title and received plenty of support from one of the biggest crowds seen at a LIV event in its five-year existence.

But there have been rumblings of late that the tour is costing too much money, with some reports suggesting its demise is imminent.

‘Bigger and better’

Oosthuizen was having none of it, following an interview with Kreative Mind TV.

“From starting out five years ago, we’ve always been on the bad side of the media,” said Oosthuizen.

“We’ve always taken the hard punches, with everyone telling us we’re done and dusted in a few months’ time, so it’s nothing new to go through this.

“As players we’re all positive, happy with Scott (O’Neil, the LIV Golf CEO) leading us. We’re excited for 2027 as the Southern Guards, and can’t wait to start new relationships with new sponsors. We want to make next year bigger and better than 2026.”

Oosthuizen was also referring to the South African event which has been renewed for next season. He said he was still immensely proud of the Steyn City tournament.

‘LIV Golf SA better than the Majors’

“It was a massive week for us, very emotional. It was massive just to get it into South Africa,” said Oosthuizen.

“We had to hide the tears on that first day on the tee box. Bringing it to South Africa was the main thing, to showcase what it’s all about. It was very successful, and I was so proud to be South African.

“When the fans started singing the national anthem on the 18th green, Branden (Grace) looked over at us (Oosthuizen, Burmester and Schwartzel) and he just shook his head. You won’t get a better finish than that. It’s way more than we expected it to be.”

Oosthuizen said for the four South Africans playing in the tournament the atmosphere was better than anything they’d experienced in any of the four Majors.

“It was personal. I rate it better than the Majors,” said Oosthuizen.

Looking beyond next season and up to five years from now, the 43-year-old said he hoped to still be involved with LIV Golf, but that it may not be as a player.

“Maybe I can be a non-playing captain or something,” said Oosthuizen. “I’d love to still be a part of it. I hope the team can continue as a South African golf team, like the Springboks, Proteas and Bafana Bafana.”