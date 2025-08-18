Premier League newbies Leeds tipped to edge out Everton

Calvert-Lewin and Grealish have major points to prove.

Leeds United lost just one of their final 28 matches of the 2024/25 season, so you could say they’re on a hot streak of form and a good bet for their next game.

That was in the Championship, which Leeds won and got hoisted up to the Premier League – a different proposition. Nonetheless, the betting market remains impressed by last season’s prowess and – with home ground advantage – makes them favourites to beat Everton in Monday evening’s final fixture of Gameweek 1 of the new term.

Leeds are 2.35 to win, while Everton are 3.20.

The smart bet might be the draw at 3.45. The more conservative option is Leeds and the draw at 1.37.

There are plenty of points of interest in the game, not least the possible appearance of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who joined Leeds just days ago after leaving Everton under less than happy circumstances. If ever anyone had a point to prove…

Another possible debutant is mega-talented winger Jack Grealish, who has moved on loan to Everton after falling from favour at Manchester City.

Calvert-Lewin is 3.65 to score a goal and Grealish is 5.60 to find the net.

Leeds hitman Joel Piroe, who won the 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot with 19 goals, is 3.10 favourite to score at some stage in the match. He and Everton’s Beto are joint 7.00 favourites to score the first goal.

The last two Premier League campaigns have seen all three promoted clubs immediately relegated, so Leeds start with a small cloud over their season – though they are not at the 1000.00 odds to go down as fellow newbies Burnley and Sunderland.

Sunderland upset expectations on Saturday when they whipped West Ham 3-0 in front of a raucous and ecstatic home crowd, but Burnley felt the lash of defending champions Liverpool, going down 4-2 in the opening match.

