Proteas women face another tricky World Cup match against New Zealand

Both teams will be out to bounce back from first match defeats.

After suffering a demoralising 10-wicket loss to England in their World Cup opener late last week, the South African women’s cricket team will be hoping to get back on track when they take on New Zealand in their second match on Monday, in Indore.

Laura Wolvaardt and her team were bowled out for a paltry 69 against England, so will be desperate to hit back in their second game.

New Zealand also lost first up, against Australia, going down by 89 runs, but they put up more of a fight, being bowled out for 237, chasing 327 to win.

With both teams under early pressure in the tournament an exciting match could be on the cards.

According to Betway, South Africa are at 2.15 to win, with New Zealand the favourites at 1.70, though it seems like it could go either way.

Wolvaardt (4.30) is favoured to be the best batter in the match, with Suzie Bates at 5.30.

Tazmin Brits, at 6.75, is a good option, and Marizanne Kapp, at 7.50, is perhaps also worth a few Rands.

Among the bowlers, Amelia Kerr is favoured at 4.60, while Betway has Kapp at 5.60.

There are a number of other options available.

The match on Monday starts at 11.30am.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.