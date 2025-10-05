Proteas confident of bouncing back in World Cup clash against New Zealand

The SA team will go in search of their first win against the Kiwis.

After getting the tournament off to a shocking start, wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta says the Proteas have put that disappointment behind them as they prepare to face New Zealand in their second game of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Indore today (11.30am start).

In their first fixture on Friday, the SA team were demolished in a 10-wicket defeat to England, with Jafta (who made 22) being the only batter to reach double figures as they were bowled out for just 69 runs.

This left South Africa at the bottom of the table, but with six matches remaining in the opening round, Jafta said they were ready to hit back against the Kiwis in an attempt to recover in the race for the playoffs.

“It’s just about being honest and saying ‘it wasn’t a good day out’… and we’re not going to dwell on it,” Jafta said.

“We can say ‘this is what didn’t work’ and now we have another game. It’s a long tournament and you can’t ponder on one performance.”

Batters ready to stand up

She conceded that the batters had not delivered against England, but with the likes of Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp having shown good form in the build-up to the World Cup, Jafta said they were confident of the top order performing better in their clash with New Zealand.

“For us as a batting unit it’s about just knuckling down and just batting, without thinking too much about the outcome and just taking it one ball at a time,” she said.

“We have the likes of (openers) Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt up front, and I think it’s a brilliant opportunity for them in this game.”

Kiwis also hungry for victory

New Zealand lost to Australia by 89 runs in their opening match of the tournament in Indore last week, and they too were looking to bounce back.

And while Jafta admitted their opposition were dangerous, she felt the Proteas’ shock defeat to England would ensure they were on their toes, and she believed multiple players would stand up against New Zealand.

“We know when it comes to being tactical they (New Zealand) are probably high up there… and the coach (Mandla Mashimbyi) has told us to leave everything behind,” Jafta said.

“This is another opportunity and a lot of different individuals will pick up their hands.”