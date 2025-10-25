Betway Best Bets

Punter and fan emotions run high at El Clásico time

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

25 October 2025

09:50 am

Real favourites; Barca have flair.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is expected to be a key figure for Real Madrid when they take on Barcelona on Sunday. Picture: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Few fixtures in world football carry the weight, history and drama of Spain’s El Clásico. Real Madrid versus Barcelona is more than just a match, it’s a proxy battle between regions, ideologies and cultures.

With the two sides having gained a significant early-season lead on the chasing La Liga pack, it won’t just be pride at stake in Sunday afternoon’s edition of the epic clash. Expect fireworks in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu.

League leaders Real Madrid are favourites at 2.06. The visitors – two points behind on the table – are a value option at 3.25. For fence-sitters, a draw is 4.10.

Real bring strong momentum in the league and have enjoyed an edge over Barca in recent times.

Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos blend experience and youth, with Jude Bellingham a game-changer in midfield and veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić pulling strings. The defence, marshaled by Antonio Rüdiger, looks solid.

Madrid will press and try to exploit Barca’s high defensive line.

Under Xavi Hernández, Barcelona are a team in transition, but they’ve shown resilience and flashes of brilliance. The midfield can dominate on their day, while young talents like Lamine Yamal and Fermín López bring energy and flair.

The fitness of key players like Robert Lewandowski and Pedri could be decisive.

It’s risky to predict an El Clásico. Emotions run high and moments of magic often decide the outcome.

Emotions and bias can also sway bettors in these situations, despite all advice to stay calm and rational.

Wagers such as both teams to score, a goal tally of over 1.5 and Yamal and Real’s Vinicius Jr to score anytime look safer options than the outright result.

After scouring all available data in the world, ChatGPT declares a 2-1 victory for Real.

All Betway odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

El Clasico

El Clasico

