SA’s top women cricketers in action in Australia’s Big Bash

A number of recent stars at the 50 overs World Cup will now be in action in the 20 overs of the Big Bash League in Australia.

Cricket fans have a feast to keep them glued to their screens over the coming days and weeks, with matches taking place all over the globe.

The women’s World Cup might be over and South Africa’s tour of Pakistan also ends on Saturday, with the final of three ODIs, but there is action all over the place to keep punters satisfied.

The always popular Hong Kong Sixes tournament is currently on the go while Australia and India are in battle in a T20 series.

Qatar and Afghanistan, as well as New Zealand and the West Indies, are also in action in T20 series’, while down in Australia the women’s Big Bash League gets going on Sunday with three matches and following the success of the women’s World Cup, though it being the 50-overs format, there’s sure to be a lot of interest.

On Sunday, Brisbane Heat (1.70) are favourites against Melbourne Renegades (2.20) while Sydney Thunder (2.10) are underdogs at home against the Hobart Hurricanes (1.75).

Also, Sydney Sixers (1.80) are favourites away to the Perth Scorchers (2.00).

The South Africans involved in the BBLW this season are Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers), Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat), Lizelle Lee (Hobart Hurricanes), Marizanne Kapp (Melbourne Stars), Chloe Tryon (Perth Scorchers) and Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder).

The CSA Provincial T20 Knockout competition is also on the go this weekend as well as the CSA T20 Challenge where the Lions (1.40) host KZN-Inland (2.90), the Dolphins (1.80) welcome the Warriors (1.95) and Western Province (1.95) host the Titans (1.80).

