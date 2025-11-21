Dané van Niekerk back in Proteas women’s squads for Ireland tour

There are a few new faces in the mix including the selection of the former skipper who has come out of retirement to play internationally again.

Former Proteas women’s captain, Dané van Niekerk, has been selected for the national squad for the first time since September 2021, following the reversal of her international retirement, with the 32-year-old included in both the T20 and ODI squads for Ireland’s tour of South Africa next month.

She is joined in the T20 squad by fellow international returnees, including top-order batter Faye Tunnicliffe and leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu, who returns after being part of the build-up to last year’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa and Ireland will square off between 5 and 19 December in Cape Town, Paarl, Benoni, East London, Gqeberha and Johannesburg.

Van Niekerk, Tunnicliffe and Naidu will be joined in the T20 squad by recent 50 overs World Cup players Laura Wolvaardt, Suné Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloé Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas.

Wicketkeeper batters Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso will handle the gloves for both formats.

There is also a maiden call-up for Western Province’s Leah Jones for the ODI series, while Tunnicliffe and Lara Goodall is also back in the set-up.

There are also recalls for fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi and all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx, who missed out on World Cup selection.

Proteas women’s Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez, said about the return of Van Niekerk: “Dané’s return is a result of her notable domestic form, where she has shown consistency and skill. We look forward to her contribution across both formats.”

Proteas Women Squad — T20 Series:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe, and Dané van Niekerk

Proteas Women Squad — ODI Series:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe and Dané van Niekerk

Fixtures

T20 Series

Friday, 5 December – 1st T20 at 2pm Newlands

Sunday, 7 December – 2nd T20 at 2pm Boland Park

Wednesday, 10 December – 3rd T20 at 6pm Willowmoore Park

ODI Series

Saturday, 13 December – 1st ODI at 10am Buffalo Park Stadium

Tuesday, 16 December – 2nd ODI at 10am St George’s Park

Friday, 19 December – 3rd ODI at 2pm Wanderers