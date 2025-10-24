Sharp-shooting Arsenal have ammo to storm the Palace

Brighton will test Man U turnaround.

Arsenal have started their 2025/26 Premier League title charge in compelling form and appear to have remedied the brittleness that dogged them last season. By most measures, they should beat Crystal Palace in this weekend’s standout Premier League fixture.

Arsenal are full value for their Betway win price of 1.45 and it would be a major surprise if they didn’t convert that confidence and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Still, Palace loom as a danger team for big guns and have already beaten defending champs Liverpool.

They’ve lost just one match in eight and have impressed with tactical flexibility, exploitation of transitions and moments of high quality.

The Eagles would be higher up the log than eighth but for a few unlucky draws and odds of 7.40 will be a temptation for some risk takers.

Arsenal come into this weekend’s game off a 4-0 Champions League hammering of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, with expensive new striker Viktor Gyökeres ending a nine-match goal drought with a brace.

The Gunners are likely to dominate possession, press high and seek to score early. Over 2.5 total goals for the match (1.79) will be a popular call.

The match between Manchester United (2.06) and Brighton (3.40) on Saturday will be closely watched for signs that the former’s 2-1 away win over Liverpool last weekend was indeed a turnaround after the long dismal run.

Brighton are possibly the perfect test for Ruben Amorim’s men as the Seagulls have been a nemesis in the recent past, winning the last three fixtures between the two teams.

Indeed, Brighton hold what the highest win percentage of any opponent against United in Premier League history.

They sit beside each other on the log in ninth and 10th and both are well motivated to move upwards. Both sides to score seems a safe bet.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.