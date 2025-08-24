Betway Best Bets

US Open underway in New York

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

24 August 2025

Could Venus Williams pull off a surprise or two, and will Novak Djokovic be able to handle the younger generation?

Venus Williams

Venus Williams talks to the press ahead of the US Open. Picture: Robert Prange/Getty Images

The year’s final tennis major is underway in New York and for those keen to wager a few bucks on sport, there are a multitude of options available over the next two weeks.

The US Open gets under way on Sunday at Flushing Meadow with first round action always throwing up the odd shock result.

In the first round, top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka take on Vit Kopriva (on Tuesday only) and Rebeka Masarova (on Sunday) respectively, while there will also be plenty of interest in how former champion Venus Williams, at the age of 45, goes after receiving a wildcard entry. Could she pull off a few shock wins?

Sinner and Sabalenka are the defending champions, having won their respective titles last year. While they are the favourites, they can expect plenty of competition, especially from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek respectively.

South African tennis fans will also be on the look out for Lloyd Harris, who’s in the main draw again.

There are also questions about whether Novak Djokovic (38) can stand up to the younger men and push for major title number 25.

The next two weeks are sure to be intriguing.

Betway has a number of betting options available — such as match winner, correct score, total games and first and second sets.

Keep an eye on the site daily for matches and odds.

