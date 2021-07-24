Russian clubs begin their new season looking for bright starts

Phumelela

Rubin Kazan and Spartak Moscow kick off their respective Russian league campaigns today, both holding out hopes of knocking Zenit St Petersburg from the champions’ perch. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Saturday 24 July

S10 V3

M1 OH Leuven vs Zulte-Waregem: OHL won home and away last season against Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league.



M2 Sirius vs Degerfors: Sirius have lost four of their last five games and conceded nine goals in their last two outings. Degerfors are only two points above them in the Swedish league.



M3 Beerschot vs Cercle Brugge: Beerschot and Cercle have two wins each against each other in their past five head-to-head clashes with the other game ending in a draw.



M4 KV Kortrijk vs RFC Seraing: Seraing play in the top flight of Belgian football for the first time since 1994. Kortrijk won 3-1 at Seraing when they met in cup action two years ago.



M5 Caen vs Rodez: Caen beat Rodez 3-0 away early last season in the French second division but then lost 2-1 to them at home in January.



M6 Grenoble Foot 38 vs Paris FC: Grenoble finished fourth in Ligue 2 last season but fell away in the promotion playoffs. Grenoble have won only two of eight past clashes with Paris FC



M7 Le Havre vs En Avant Guingamp: Le Havre have six wins, four draws and four defeats in 14 past visits from Guingamp.



M8 Pau vs Nancy: Pau and Nancy met for the first time last season in Ligue 2 action with a draw at Pau and a narrow win 1-0 win at Nancy



M9 Valenciennes vs Niort: Valenciennes have won three of eight previous visits by Niort, who only survived relegation last season after playoffs with third division club Villafranche.



M10 Rubin Kazan vs Spartak Moscow: Rubin Kazan have lost their last two home matches in Russian league action against Spartak but away against them in Moscow are unbeaten in their past three visits.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2