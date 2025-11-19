Can Spurs stun Arsenal in the North London derby?

Arsenal are the safer bet but Spurs could be worth a punt.

Arsenal and Tottenham will meet in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, as the English Premier League resumes this weekend following another international break.

The Gunners did not emerge from the break unscathed, with central defender Gabriel reportedly set to be out for a month with a thigh injury he picked up playing for Brazil.

Gabriel has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with William Saliba, and has also been a major contributor at the other end of the pitch, with Arsenal the masters of set piece goals.

Mikel Arteta’s league leaders did slip up just before the break, a 2-2 draw at Sunderland allowing Manchester City to move closer to them in the table with a 3-0 thumping of Liverpool.

But Arsenal remain the team to beat this season, with a squad that should be more than capable of coping with the temporary loss of Gabriel. New Ecuadorian signing Piero Hincapie is the most likely replacement for Gabriel, though he did play for Ecuador in a friendly against New Zealand in the USA in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time.

Spanish 21 year-old Christian Mosquera is another option for Arteta, if Hincapie is not deemed ready to start.

Arsenal’s attack, meanwhile, should be able to cause serious problems for Tottenham, with Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze fresh from scoring for England on international duty against Serbia.

Spurs have been a mixed bag under Thomas Frank this season, but can take some hope from the fact that their away record has been far better than their record at home.

Tottenham have won four and drawn one of five away games in the Premier League so far, and Frank’s tactics may be well suited to frustrating Arsenal and nicking a goal on the break.

Still, it is no surprise that Betway’s latest odds have Arsenal as heavy favourites to win, with the Gunners priced at 1.42 and Spurs at 7.60. A draw is at 4.90, and is probably a better bet than a Spurs win, if one is looking for longer odds.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.