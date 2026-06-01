Chiefs’ star defender signs in Azerbaijan – reports

The 22 year-old McCarthy made 31 appearances for Chiefs this season in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs’ young defender Aden McCarthy is flying to Azerbaijan to sign a deal with Sabah FK, according to reports on Monday afternoon.

McCarthy, who is the son of former Chiefs player Fabian McCarthy, has had an excellent season at Amakhosi, as they finished third in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs defender leaves for Azerbaijan

iDisiki Times reports that McCarthy will sign a three-year deal with Sabah FK, with an option to extend for another year. Sabah FK won the Azerbaijan Premier League this season, and will play in the first qualifying round of next season’s Uefa Champions League.

The 22 year-old McCarthy made 31 appearances for Chiefs this season in all competitions, scoring two goals. He was used at both left back and centre back by Amakhosi.

‘Just stayed locked in’

“First full season in the PSL. Never tried to be anybody else – just stayed locked in, stayed grounded and trusted God through it all. Controlled what I could, stood firm under pressure, and held my own every step of the way,” McCarthy posted on Instagram after Chiefs’ season concluded.

Despite his stellar season at Chiefs, McCarthy was not selected by Hugo Broos in his squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.