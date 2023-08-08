Pirates can right sails after sinking last week

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Tuesday 8 August



After losing their opening game of the season at the weekend, Orlando Pirates can get themselves back to winning ways as they host Royal AM in Soweto on Tuesday. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Maccabi Petah Tikva vs Hapoel Jerusalem: Maccabi Petah Tikva have drawn their opening two games of Israel’s Toto Cup. Hapoel Jerusalem were 5-1 winners at Hapoel Petah Tikva in their last outing.



M2 Ashdod vs Hapoel Tel Aviv: Ashdod have won their last three matches against Hapoel Tel Aviv, winning two of them.



M3 Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM: Pirates are unbeaten against Royal AM with two wins and three draws in five past meetings with the KwaZulu-Natal based club.



M4 Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough: Huddersfield’s home record against Middlesboro is 15 wins, 10 defeats and six draws.



M5 Derby County vs Blackpool: Derby have won their last six clashes against Blackpool as the two League One clubs clash in the first round of the League Cup.



M6 Millwall vs Reading: Millwall lost at home to Reading last season but Reading still went down to League One.



M7 Notts County vs Lincoln City: Notts County are back in the Football League for the first time since 2018 and compete in League Cup against opposition from one league above therm.



M8 Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town: Port Vale have a 50% success rate at home to Fleetwood with three wins out of six with two defeats and one draw.



M9 Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion: West Brom won home and away last season against Stoke.



M10 Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: Wrexham’s last League Cup game was a 0-5 home loss to Aston Villa in 2007. Wigan went out to Fleetwood in the first round of last season’s League Cup.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1,2 x 3