John Plumtree looks to get Sharks in top shape against Scarlets

The Sharks have one eye on their Challenge Cup semi-final clash with French Top 14 side, Clermont.

Sharks coach John Plumtree wants to see his side get their game aspects right against the Scarlets on Friday night. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks coach John Plumtree wants his players to get certain game aspects, such as the set-piece, defence and discipline, correct when they take on Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship on Friday at the Parc y Scarlets (kick-off at 8:35 pm).

Based on what he wants to see his team get right, Plumtree has one eye on their Challenge Cup semi-final with Clermont in London next week.

After resting their regular Springboks players in last week’s clash with Glasgow Warriors, the Sharks have unleashed the likes of Lukhanyo Am, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and Makazole Mapimpi for Friday’s match.

The Sharks are out of the running for the URC playoffs, so the Scarlets clash then serves as a dress rehearsal and part of the preparations for their all-important semi-final with Clermont.

‘Get defence, our set-piece, and our discipline right’

Plumtree shared what he would like to see from his side against the Scarlets.

“We want our set-piece to function really well; we know how important that is. Defensively, I thought we were good against Glasgow, apart from so soft moments close to our line, so I hope our defence functions really well with good discipline.” Plumtree told the media.

“Certain areas are really important in the modern game; just around conceding penalties.

“I hope we get some nice attacking moments but really it’s around our defence, our set-piece, and our discipline. If we get those few bits right we know we’ll be tough to beat.”

Keep penalty count low

The veteran coach emphasised that he wants his team to be disciplined and not concede penalties in areas where Scarlets can put them under pressure.

“We need to be disciplined particularly in that area outside the halfway, you concede soft penalties around that area and they can get access into the 22m and they can drive or kick for goal,” Plumtree said.

“So that area between your own 22m and halfway is an area of the field we have to be so disciplined around the decision making, especially on defence.

“Discipline is going to be a massive factor, in the last three or four weeks we have done well, we haven’t conceded more than seven penalties per game. When you get your penalty count down lower, it makes it tough for the opposition,” said the Sharks mentor.