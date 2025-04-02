WATCH – Esperance fans attack Sundowns fans at Loftus

Sundowns won the match 1-0.

Esperance fans attack Mamelodi Sundowns fans during their CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday evening. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

There were disgraceful scenes at the Caf Champions League quarterfinal, first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance at Loftus on Tuesday, as video emerged of Esperance supporters breaking through a barrier to attack Mamelodi Sundowns fans.

Hooliganism has no place in football, Esperance fans started a fight against the Sundowns fans and all hell broke loose after that…..#TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/kuyBwD6olJ — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) April 1, 2025

The Brazilians won the match 1-0, Peter Shalulile scoring the winning goal to give the home side the advantage heading into the second leg in Tunis on April 8.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Sundowns lay foundations for semifinal spots

More heartwarming pictures, meanwhile, showed a Masandawana fan helping an Esperance fan hanging from a railing while the crowd trouble was taking place.

𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 .🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽



This Mamelodi Sundowns fan saved an Esperance fan from a potentially life-threatening fall.



Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/Zr0kjjm7fI April 1, 2025

The Brazilians and Esperance could both find themselves in hot water over the incident with the Confederation of African Football.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Shalulile reveals secret behind form

Here is the video of the Esperance fans breaking the separation fence TOWARDS SUNDOWNS FANS😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zecf8RrmpF — Charlie (@Charlie_mavhaga) April 1, 2025

Security at Loftus appeared notable by its absence.