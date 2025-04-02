Betway PSL

WATCH – Esperance fans attack Sundowns fans at Loftus

Jonty Mark

Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

2 Apr 2025

11:34 am

Sundowns won the match 1-0.

Esperance - fans - Sundowns - Caf Champions League

Esperance fans attack Mamelodi Sundowns fans during their CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday evening. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

There were disgraceful scenes at the Caf Champions League quarterfinal, first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance at Loftus on Tuesday, as video emerged of Esperance supporters breaking through a barrier to attack Mamelodi Sundowns fans.

The Brazilians won the match 1-0, Peter Shalulile scoring the winning goal to give the home side the advantage heading into the second leg in Tunis on April 8.

More heartwarming pictures, meanwhile, showed a Masandawana fan helping an Esperance fan hanging from a railing while the crowd trouble was taking place.

The Brazilians and Esperance could both find themselves in hot water over the incident with the Confederation of African Football.

Security at Loftus appeared notable by its absence.

