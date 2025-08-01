Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Pirates, Sundowns and the Lions?

It's the MTN8 quarter-finals, including Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, while there is also plenty of Currie Cup action on the go.

It’s another bumper weekend of sport, with the MTN8 quarterfinals taking place locally, while there is also plenty of Currie Cup action on the go.

Here then are our three top picks for the weekend’s action.

Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City

Orlando Pirates have taken control of the MTN8, so much so that after three years of winning the title they were given the trophy to keep.

So no pressure then on new head coach Abdelsam Ouaddou as he bids to emulate what Jose Riveiro managed in every season he was in charge.

The Buccaneers’ first official game under Ouaddou comes against Polokwane City in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Pirates will hope a pre-season camp in Spain has sharpened them up ahead of the season. They should certainly have too much for Rise and Shine, who did superbly to finish seventh in last season’s Betway Premiership.

Prediction: Pirates 3 City 1

Betway odds: Pirates are 1.35 for the win, Polokwane are 8.00, and a draw is 4.30.

Mamelodi Sundowns v Richards Bay

For such a successful side in South African football, Mamelodi Sundowns don’t have a great record in the MTN8, winning the season-opening competition just four times and only twice in the last 20 years.

Miguel Cardoso’s Masandawana will look to remedy that in 2025, starting with Sunday’s quarterfinal against Richards Bay.

It remains to be seen if the PSL Footballer of the Season, Lucas Ribeiro, is available for Sundowns, after reportedly being allowed to leave camp to negotiate an overseas transfer. But Cardoso’s side should still be far too good for Richards Bay.

Prediction: Sundowns 4 Richards Bay 0

Betway odds: Sundowns are 1.30 for the win, Richards Bay are 9.00, and a draw is 4.50.

Rugby

Lions v WP

It’s round two of this year’s Currie Cup and on Saturday at Ellis Park the Lions host Western Province in what should be an entertaining match.

With the competition being played over just one round (seven matches each) there’s no room to slip up and Western Province have already lost, last weekend at home to the Bulls. They’ll be desperate to win this weekend.

The Lions though showed in their demolition of the Sharks last week they won’t easily be beaten at home this season.

Prediction: Lions by 15

Betway odds: Lions are 1.07 for the win, WP are 8.50, and a draw is 33.00.