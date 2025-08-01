Cupido brushes off Sundowns burnout concerns

“We feel like we need to take care of our bodies as players first and then the team will come into it,” said the defender.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido has downplayed suggestions that the club could be affected by fatigue as they prepare to launch their 2025/26 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Sundowns’ MTN8 start

The Brazilians are set to kick off their domestic season with an MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: All eyes on new coach as Orlando Pirates begin MTN8 title defence

However, Sundowns’ participation at the recent FIFA Club World Cup has sparked a debate about their lack of an off-season break heading into the new campaign.

Masandawana head into the new season with little rest following their trip to the United States, where they faced Ulsan HD, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense at the prestigious global tournament.

Their packed schedule has raised concerns about the team’s physical condition after a shortened off-season. Despite the demanding calendar, Cupido insists the squad is well-equipped to manage the physical toll.

“We feel like we need to take care of our bodies as players first and then the team will come into it,” said the defender.

“We need to do our recoveries and nutrition is also very important in terms of food that we eat as players. Those are small details that separate professional players from football players. I think a few seasons ago, Mamelodi Sundowns went that direction although I wasn’t here.

“You can see the change in players like Tebza (Teboho Mokoena), he played so many games but it doesn’t get to a point where you’ll see that. They’ve always been consistent in their performances as well. So at Sundowns, most players are used to it.”

Ribeiro on the way out?

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl around the future of Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro, who reportedly drew interest from other clubs following his standout performances at the Club World Cup. Cupido admits the absence of the newly-crowned Footballer of the Season would be felt if he secures a move away from Chloorkop.

“Lucas is a great player and I think everyone will miss a player like that. Even if you go into your workspace, if someone has to leave, you’ll feel it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm another departure

“But as Mamelodi Sundowns, if it does happen to him, we’ll wish him well. Sundowns has a lot of quality players too that will follow up where he left off … youngsters that can grow into a player like Lucas.”