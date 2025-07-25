Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Banyana, Spain and the Lions?

It's another action-packed weekend with plenty to look forward to.

England fans will hope their team can pull off a surprise against Spain. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

There’s plenty of quality women’s football to look forward to this weekend, while the Currie Cup also kicks off on Friday and Australia host the British and Irish Lions in the second Test Down Under. Here then are three of our hot tips for the weekend.

Banyana Banyana v Ghana

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana Banyana side fought bravely but we unable to overcome Nigeria in the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, thereby losing their grip on the title they won for the first time three years ago.

There is still third and fourth place to play for, however, and Banyana will take on Ghana, a side they beat 2-0 in the group stages, on Friday.

That game was tighter than the scoreline suggests, and Ellis’ side will have to be on their toes against a side that took hosts Morocco all the way to penalties in the semifinals.

Prediction: Banyana 2 Ghana 1

Betway odds: Banyana at 1.81 for the win, Ghana at 3.90

Spain v England

Spain will take on England in the Women’s Euro final on Sunday, a repeat of the 2023 Fifa Womens’ World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0.

La Roja will be favourites to win again on Sunday, after a superb tournament in Switzerland. Spain have won all of their matches up to now, although it took them until extra time to take down Germany in the semifinals.

England lost their opening match to France, before bouncing back well in their group. The Lionesses have been on the brink of going out in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals, before somehow finding a way to triumph.

Spain, however, may well prove a bridge too far.

Prediction: Spain 3 England 1

Betway odds: Spain at 1.74 for the win, England at 4.30.

Rugby

Australia v Lions

The British and Irish Lions won the opening Test 27-19 in Brisbane last weekend to be 1-0 up in the three-match series and will be favourites again this weekend, in the second Test in Melbourne.

Australia though played well enough last weekend to believe they have a chance to shock the visitors, but it’s going to take something special. Both sides have made personnel changes, so we’re in for another cracker on Saturday.

Prediction: Lions by 15

Betway odds: Lions at 1.21 for the win, Australia at 4.20.

These Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.